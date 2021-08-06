Advertisement

White House discusses COVID vaccine guideline options

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki said Friday that there are “early discussions about a range of options” for new vaccine mandates or penalties for certain situations, such as domestic travelers and nursing home workers.

She added that the administration has “concern” about anti-mask, anti-vaccine mandate restrictions in some states.

“If you don’t want to abide by public health guidelines, don’t want to use your role as leaders,” Psaki said, “then you should get out of the way.”

She also applauded United Airlines’ announcement that it would require workers to get vaccinated, saying “support these vaccination requirements to protect workers, communities and our country and we hope to see even more action from the public and private sector over the coming weeks.”

