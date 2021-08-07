“It was scary.” Hailey residents below Red Devil Fire no longer on evacuation watch

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday night around 10 p.m. lightning struck the top of Red Devil Hill on the northeast end of Hailey, igniting a blaze atop the hill.

Residents just below the hill were put into a stand-by, level two evacuation notice.

“It was scary because what if we had to evacuate, but we didn’t,” said resident Jennings Fraser.

“A neighbor called to let us know that fire was coming over the mountain. So, we went outside and there were flames coming down right behind our house,” said Jennings’ mom Linley. “That is when we were immediately a little panicked.”

Area fire crews worked through the night to get the fire under control, putting out all active flames by Friday morning.

But crews weren’t only battling flames, weather systems continued to roll through the area, adding challenges to the battle.

“Right now, it is about five acres, 30% contained,” said Ryan Berlin with the Bureau of Land Management. “With the thunderstorms that are in the area, we pulled all our fire crews off for safety reasons because of the lightning, the winds and the rain that is predicted to hit.”

Fire officials stress that people who live in mountain towns, like Hailey, should always have a plan in place for when disaster draws near.

“All residents within the WUI area, the wildland-urban interface, should have a plan for ready, set, go if there is a fire that is imminent,” Berlin said.

For now, the fire seems to be under control, but with the weather remaining unpredictable, fire crews are wary that their progress could always be reset.

“Well, if we do have some weather come through, if we do have some wind come through, if it does kick the fire back up then we’re back to, kind of, square one on this,” said Hailey Fire Department Chief Mike Baledge. “Hopefully, we can keep this within its box and get some progress on it.”

The fire reached containment on Friday night at 7:30 with control projected on Saturday at 6 p.m.

