Lighthouse Christian School starts a swim team

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lighthouse Christian School is starting a swim program this fall.

The Lions will be coached by Sandy Pittock, who has been a meet director for a local club swimming team for the last six years.

Those athletes interested in joining the team who can swim over 25 yards can contact Coach Pittock.

There is a mandatory parent meeting on Monday at the Twin Falls City Pool, starting at 1:30 p.m.

