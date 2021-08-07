Lighthouse Christian School starts a swim team
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:31 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lighthouse Christian School is starting a swim program this fall.
The Lions will be coached by Sandy Pittock, who has been a meet director for a local club swimming team for the last six years.
Those athletes interested in joining the team who can swim over 25 yards can contact Coach Pittock.
There is a mandatory parent meeting on Monday at the Twin Falls City Pool, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.