The relationship with animals and competitors in the sport of rodeo

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple Idaho rodeo incidents have made headlines, and not necessarily in a good way.

In one case, PETA is urging an investigation into the Oakley Pioneer Days Rodeo in July. There is video showing roman candles being shot in the arena near livestock and competitors.

KMVT has reached out to Oakley officials and Cassia County officials for comment on the incident, but no comment has been made.

Gooding Pro Rodeo Manager Don Gill says without animals, rodeo wouldn’t be the sport it is.

“It’s a black eye, but I mean it’s something we all have to look out for,” said Gill. “I mean, we’re all animal lovers at heart, and we have to do our best to help ourselves to put our good foot forward, always.”

Since the Gooding Pro Rodeo is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, standards for keeping animals safe are pretty high, according to Gill. A veterinarian is always on duty when there is competition.

“They’re athletes, and they treat them like athletes, and their welfare is probably one of the biggest concerns,” Gill said.

CSI Rodeo Head Coach Steve Birnie knows ranching and agriculture are the basis of rodeo, especially in Idaho. A relationship with animals is part of this foundation.

“Those roots run very deep, and I think rodeo is a great way to celebrate those roots and kind of pay homage to where we all came from,” Birnie said.

KMVT will continue to follow up with Oakley officials to find out more about the incident on July 24.

