Beware of what you eat as many fruits and vegetables are laced with pesticides

“You literally should not eat them, because they are that toxic.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s the time of year when farmers’ markets are filled with fruits and vegetables and while an apple a day keeps the doctor away if you can’t find them organic you shouldn’t eat them at all.

The Environmental Working Group released their list of the dirty dozen, a list of the fruits and vegetables with the most pesticides. While it changes every year most stay the same. The top of the list includes strawberries, spinach, and kale among others.

Fresh fruits provide fiber, essential vitamins, and antioxidants which can help reduce your risk of heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

“If you really like apples or you really like strawberries, etc. if you cannot get them organic you literally should not eat them, because they are that toxic,” said Dr. Vikki Petersen, a certified clinical nutritionist. “So, you’re losing all the benefit and it’s too much of a hardship on your body.”

She added other than strawberries other berries such as blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are not on the dirty dozen list and don’t have to be organic to offer health benefits.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

