Canyon Ridge takes District IV Iron War

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Athletes from 13 different District IV schools packed into the Canyon Ridge High School gym Saturday for the Iron War weightlifting competition.

Grit Athletic training put on the event.

The competition was a combination of deadlifting, bench pressing, and squatting.

On the men’s side, Jerome’s Juan Benevidas took home the pound-for-pound crown.

Weighing in at 163.6 pounds, he lifted 1,195 pounds in the three disciplines, including a 495-pound deadlift.

“I mean at the very end it was really hard, especially 495, I kind of struggled getting it off the ground, but just powered through it and eventually got it, so it was really nice,” said Benevidas.

On the women’s side, Canyon Ridge’s Crystal Cantu won the pound-for-pound competition. Cantu lifted 610 pounds.

There was a freshman champion crowned too. Kimberly’s Damon Taylor takes home the hardware with 715 pounds lifted.

“It was really a game-changing experience like now I know where I’m set compared to everybody,” Taylor said.

Of course, there was a team total, and the hosts, Canyon Ridge dominated with 71 points. The Riverhawks also had the most competitors with 22.

The prize is $4,000 for the high school’s weight room.

‘’Strength and conditioning at Canyon Ridge is a push right now, it’s something we want to implement and help as many kids as possible, so just to be able to get the number of kids through here will be awesome,” said Strength and Conditioning Coordinator at Canyon Ridge Justin Burch.

