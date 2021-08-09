Idaho man hopes to put Gem State on the gaming map

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho man is trying to put the Gem State on the esports map with Idaho Recreational Gaming League.

Inspired by his nephews’ love for gaming and wanting to establish a community during the pandemic Michael Middleton of Middleton created the all-online video game league.

Middleton tells KMVT he hopes to see this league become a place for everyone, young and old, to come together and enjoy something they all love.

The league is setting up for its first season, but Middleton sees big potential in the future.

“I want to put Idaho on the map. I want people to know that this is how Idaho does it,” Middleton said. “Down the road, I’d like to see us graduate to a place where we have a team out of here and we can go to California, Washington and play people just like that.”

The league’s first season is still open for enrollment, until August 12.

For more information about where to sign up and what games are offered, visit the Idaho Recreational Gaming League Facebook page.

