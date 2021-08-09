Kindblade, Linda Steed

BURLEY—Linda Steed Kindblade, 75, died peacefully Friday, August 6, 2021, at her home in Burley, Idaho.

Linda was born March 19, 1946, in Tremonton, Utah, to Vernon and Tressie Neal Steed. She was the youngest of eight children. She grew up on the family farm in Stone, Idaho, where she had many wonderful experiences and learned how to work hard. Linda married M Wayne Carter on January 12, 1961, and they began a family together consisting of four children, Diane, Dennis, Doug and Deneice, which they raised in Stone, Idaho. Wayne and Linda raised sheep and cattle and also ran a small herd of dairy cattle on their farm in Stone. They later divorced.

On March 22, 1996, Linda married Neal Bunn of Burley, Idaho, and they were only married a short time before Neal passed away in 1997.On November 23, 1998, Linda married Harry Joe Kindblade of Carnegie, Oklahoma. She moved to Oklahoma and helped Harry with the cattle ranch until his passing in 2005; she then moved back to Burley.

Linda had many wonderful talents that she shared with family members over the years. She was an excellent seamstress who made sure each new grandbaby got a handmade quilt from grandma. She loved crafts and making things with her hands. She enjoyed camping, four-wheeler riding, horses and following her family members in the activities they were involved in.

She worked many years as a waitress, a supervisor for a packaging company, caretaker for the Stone campground and manager of a convenience store. Linda’s greatest joy was her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, and will be deeply missed.She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

Linda is survived by her three children, Diane (RonDell) Skidmore of Stone, Idaho, Doug Carter of Declo, Idaho, Deneice (Matt) Tubbs of Malad, Idaho; one daughter-in-law, Jackie Carter of Stone, Idaho; one brother, Lyle (Kathleen) Steed of Stone, Idaho; ten grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Carter; parents, Vernon and Tressie Steed; four sisters, Nola Thompson, Eva Lou Laub, Elaine Chadwick and Darlene Funk; and two brothers, Dee Steed, and Carl Steed.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Eric Pierce officiating. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery.