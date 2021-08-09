Magic Valley Beer Festival nears pre-pandemic attendance, organizers say

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being canceled and rescheduled a year ago, the Magic Valley Beer Festival looked much more like the pre-pandemic event this year.

Over 50 brewers piled into Twin Falls City Park Saturday for the 10th edition of the festival, put on by the Blue Lakes Rotary Club.

According to organizers, Saturday’s attendance approached 2019 numbers, when the event was sold out. 1,500 tickets were available and organizers estimate around 1,000 tickets were sold.

It might seem like just a party for people to drink beer, but the proceeds are for a good cause.

“We really appreciate all of our sponsors and everyone who donated to the silent auction because all the money raised at this event goes back into our community,” said Magic Valley Beer Festival Co-Chair Jennifer Moss.

Funds go to the Valley House as well as the Family Health Services Advanced Dental Clinic.

Moss said money raised from the event should be tallied up by next week.

