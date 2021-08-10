Advertisement

Courtney, J. Wayne

August 5, 2021, age 67
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS—J. Wayne Courtney, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away August 5, 2021. Visitation for Wayne will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Funeral Services for Wayne will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home with Graveside Committal Services and Military Honors to be given at 12:00 P.M. at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, ID. 

All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. 

Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Wayne’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

