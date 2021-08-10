Advertisement

Flash flooding a common issue in Cassia County

Lack of vegetation the main reason why
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:45 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Rock Creek, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The clean-up is ongoing along a forest service road in western Cassia County.

Over the past few weeks, moisture moving into the area has allowed rain showers to develop over the South Hills. This rain caused flash flooding, which allowed the road to become washed out.

“A push of monsoon moisture that we had at the end of July and beginning of August definitely caused some flash flooding up there,” says Link Crawford, a Hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

This has become a common theme over the last few months. Numerous Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for western portions of Cassia County and this is no coincidence.

The Badger Fire burned much of this same area last year. Due to the burns over the land, flash flooding has become a common threat in the burn scar.

“The Lack of vegetation because it was burned away is part of what makes flash flooding more likely in burn-scarred areas,” says Crawford. “There are a few other reasons as well. When the fire becomes very hot, the ground becomes more resistant to soaking up water, creating a hydrophobic layer.”

Officials at the Sawtooth National Forest are beginning to ‘seed’ the area, meaning they are planting vegetation in order to aid in land recovery.

“We’ve done quite a bit of seeding through the fire area,” says Mark Dallon, a Hydrologist at the national forest.

However, Dallon says this effort will take time to gain a positive impact on the region.

“It’s pretty common for seeding processes to take 3-5 years before we see flash flood risks going down.”

In the meantime, recreators to the area are asked to pay attention to the weather and monitor the local forecasts to avoid the risks that come with flash flooding.

“People need to be aware,” says Crawford. “It’s a rainy day situation, they need to know that those risks will be there if you plan on recreating or camping in that area.”

