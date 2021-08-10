How the heat impacted barley crops in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This summer can be described in two words record heat. In fact, Twin Falls saw both the hottest June and the hottest July on record this year.

Idaho is the number one barley producer in the U.S. because of that, we wanted to know what this record-breaking heat could mean for your barley crops, and how you can prevent negative impacts when it comes to harvest time.

Agricultural engineers say purchasing modified crops is the best step toward a better harvest quality.

“Anytime you can change the genetics of crops so they’re drought-resistant, you’re going to see a tremendous amount of benefits from it,” says Andrew Lyons, an agricultural engineer at N.C. State University.

Lyons also says that by avoiding planting early and avoiding watering during the day, farmers can prevent early blooms, allowing the crop to attain better longevity.

