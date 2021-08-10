Kimberly athlete sets record at USATF National Junior Olympic Championships

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Kimberly High School senior is back home after setting a national track and field record.

Jaxon Bair won the decathlon in the men’s 17-18 year old division at the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championships.

Held at the University of North Florida, Bair defeated 27 others at this prestigious event.

He beat the nearest competitor by over 11-hundred points, plus set a new record for most points ever, with 7,496, surpassing fellow Idahoan, Donovan Kilmartin of Meridian. Kilmartin set the previous record in 2001.

The senior had to overcome injuries that plagued his junior year and saw his sophomore season canceled due to COVID-19. His older brother Peyton won the decathlon two years ago in this age group, while Jaxon claimed the 15-16 year division.

Now two year later, Jaxon is stronger than ever before. He won half of his events.

“I’ve been working the past two years to get stronger, competing in little events, doing little stuff, from there, between 15, 16, 17, 18, I’m almost 1,400 points It’s been a really big jump and I was really happy with my score,” Jaxon said.

His little brother Gatlin, an incoming sophomore at Kimberly, finished second in the 100 finals with a time of 10.82 seconds. He won the prelim with a mark of 10.71 seconds.

And little sister Karlie took 10th overall in the pentathlon.

Jaxon discusses what it’s like telling other competitors he’s from Idaho.

“Some are surprised. Some are like oh cool, Idaho, I don’t know where that is” Bair said.” “But yeah, it’s pretty fun to be from here and see people’s reactions.”

