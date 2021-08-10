Larsen, Larry Welker

PRESTON—Larry Welker Larsen, age 84, finished his mortal journey in the early evening of August 4, 2021, reuniting joyfully with his wife, Roberta, on the other side of the veil.

Larry’s journey began February 8, 1937, when he was born to Percey William and Eulalia Welker Larsen in Preston, Idaho. Larry grew up in the old farmhouse at the top of the Glendale road, with two older sisters, whom he loved to tease, an older brother and partner in mischief and hunting escapades, and one younger sister, who was both someone to tease and someone to cast a line with.

The Larsen farm was a gathering place for friends and family. Larry described his home as a “happy place” where all were welcome and the pantry was always so full he “never knew we were poor.” In his youth, Larry could lift two 90 pound bales of hay, one in each hand, and heft them into the hay wagon. Early mornings were spent milking cows, and friends often gathered to make candy and play games in the evenings. Sleigh-ride parties, skiing and hiking were great fun on the hills around the farm. Larry once bragged that he could water ski in his Sunday suit without getting it wet - and he would have done it if the rope hadn’t broken!

Larry’s education began in a one-room schoolhouse in Glendale and continued at the Whitney

School, in town, eventually graduating from Preston High School where he played two years of

varsity basketball and was active in the FFA, attending state judging competitions in Moscow,

Idaho, where he was found to be the state of Idaho’s best chicken judge and milk judge in 1954.

Larry raised many calves as FFA projects. During his junior and senior year, Larry received a

special permit and drove the school bus into town each day.

After high school, Larry spent a year at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, followed by one year at Idaho State University in Pocatello, where he aimed to follow his brother, Charles’ footsteps into dentistry. While attending school in Pocatello, Larry met Roberta Egbert and decided he would rather pursue the love of his life than a formal education. Larry and Roberta were married on July 15, 1957.

Larry quit school and worked as a welder for the railroad, then at J C Penney and finally found his way into the car business at a Chevrolet dealership in Pocatello. In 1974, Larry purchased Hanzel Chevrolet from Oliver Hanzel and created Larsen Chevrolet, including Buick and Oldsmobile brands.

Through the Chevrolet dealership and later with Larsen Sales, Larry enjoyed giving back to the

community by sponsoring sports teams, giving community donations and associating with the

other business owners in Rupert. His customers were his favorite part of the business, and he

was known as “Liberal Larry” due to his generous nature and willingness to care for his

customers before and after a sale. Through Chevrolet, Larry earned/won many trips

and he and his sweetheart, Roberta, traveled in Europe, the Bahamas and the United States.

Larry also enjoyed taking vacation trips with his family and he enjoyed camping, hunting and

fishing with his children, as well as snowmobiling, boating and water skiing (he watched his

kids, we couldn’t get him back in the water). Fishing trips in Star Valley, Wyoming, and on Henry’s Lake were family favorites. As a father, Larry taught his children to work hard, play hard, be honest, and live the Gospel. He also gave them an appreciation for John Wayne movies and old country music. Larry said he taught his children to recognize the source of true happiness and then trusted them to make their own decisions in life.

Larry was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings over the years, his favorite callings being Gospel Doctrine teacher, working with the youth, and serving as bishop in the Rupert 7th ward. A service mission at the church cannery and Bishop’s Storehouse, and a full-time mission to the West Virginia Charleston Mission, with Roberta, were highlights as well. Dad truly loved those he and Roberta served.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, a difficult trial for Larry to endure. He

was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Roberta; two grandchildren; and many close

friends.

Larry is survived by his seven children, Leanne (Alan) Tanner, Rick (June) Larsen, Steve (Sherry) Larsen, Janet (Myron) McClellan, Terri (John) Hokanson, Amy (Ammon) Weber

and David (Erin) Larsen. Larry leaves behind an ever-expanding progeny including 36

grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss him more than words can say.

The family would like to express our thanks to Visions Hospice, especially Jared, who took such

thoughtful care of Larry in his final days. We would also like to thank Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home for their compassion, and the Rupert 7th Ward, who provided Larry and Roberta with over 40 years of love and service. Last and certainly not least, we must thank Larry Welker Larsen. Whether you spell it Larry Larsen or Yrral Nesral, whether we knew you as father, grandfather or friend, you have touched each one of us and made our lives better for your presence in them.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rupert Stake Center, located at 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert, with Bishop Boyd Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

A live webcasting of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.