Manejandro Sin Miedo event comes to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Manejando Sin Miedo, or Driving Without Fear, is a national campaign that aims to put forward legislation that will assist undocumented residents to obtain driver’s licenses.

Poder of Idaho hosted an art exhibit in Twin Falls Sunday afternoon to amplify the voices of those who are affected by their lack of legal status.

“It’s incredibly important,” said event organizer Alejandra Hernandez, “because we don’t have a space like that in Idaho very often where we can see art that portrays our communities, undocumented communities of Idaho, and spaces that highlight Latinx artists as well.”

PODER of Idaho selected five artists, like Jocelyne Contreras, who presented paintings representing stories of the struggle to obtain a driver’s license.

“When I moved here last year, it was a huge shock to me,” Contreras said, “it was kind of upsetting that immigrants can’t obtain a regular driver’s license that a regular American doesn’t even think twice about having.”

For event organizers, providing this space here in Idaho is an honor.

“It’s really special, to me, to be able to contribute, in one way or another, to such a special space,” Hernandez said.

The artists in the event say having this space and raising their voices may help someone like them feel more comfortable being themselves.

“Instead of hiding and being in fear and being ashamed of who you are,” said Contreras, “an event like this will help, at least somebody like me be prouder of who they are and where they come from.”

While the message of the event has a large meaning, Contreras hopes that everyone can take away a simpler meaning.

“Just love who you are and be who you want to be,” said Contreras. “And don’t discriminate against other people.”

