Advertisement

Officials: Idaho trap-and-truck salmon effort successful

FILE — In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, provided by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game,...
FILE — In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, provided by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Chelbee Rosenkrance, of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, holds a male sockeye salmon at the Eagle Fish Hatchery in Eagle, Idaho. Wildlife officials said Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, that an emergency trap-and-truck operation of Idaho-bound endangered sockeye salmon, due to high water temperatures in the Snake and Salomon rivers, netted enough fish at the Granite Dam in eastern Washington, last month, to sustain an elaborate hatchery program. (Travis Brown/Idaho Department of Fish and Game via AP, File)(Travis Brown | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife officials say an emergency trap-and-truck operation of Idaho-bound endangered sockeye salmon because of high water temperatures in the Snake and Salmon rivers netted enough fish at an eastern Washington dam to sustain an elaborate hatchery program.

Idaho Fish and Game officials said Tuesday they captured 201 salmon at Lower Granite Dam last month that are now at the Eagle Fish Hatchery in southwestern Idaho.

Some will be spawned at the hatchery, and others will be released into Redfish and Pettit lakes in central Idaho to spawn naturally.

Snake River Sockeye salmon were listed as endangered in 1991.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuation alerts have been issued for Hailey residents due to a wildfire.
Hailey residents issued evacuation alerts due to wildfire
A man and two teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a crash early Thursday morning...
Twin Falls man, teens recovering after high speed crash
Breanna Havelange, 23
Dietrich woman facing child sex abuse charges
KMVT
Rupert man drowns in the Snake River
The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for two missing girls that haven't been seen...
UPDATE: Girls found after nearly four-hour search

Latest News

‘Unprecedented’ drought sets records in Idaho
The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help with shelters during the fire season
Red Cross volunteers are needed during this early fire season
The Red Devil Fire in Hailey.
What the different evacuation order levels mean during wildfire season
How the heat impacted barley crops in Idaho