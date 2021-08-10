Red Cross volunteers are needed during this early fire season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The western United States has already seen an active wildfire season with Idaho having over one thousand fires this season according to BLM Idaho Wildfire Information.

Because of this active fire season, the American Red Cross is asking for volunteers during this disaster season. The Red Cross is working to have their volunteer workforce in place to be ready at a moment’s notice.

They need volunteers who can help with people’s health needs such as registered nurses, but they can use the help from anyone who wants to help.

“We need people who will raise their hand and will help us with sheltering, to help register folks as they come throughout shelters,” said Matt Ochsner, Regional Communications Director for the Red Cross for Idaho and Montana. “And to help with everything that goes into serving meals and all the logistics of sheltering people during a disaster like a wildfire.”

After most disasters this year the Red Cross plans to open group shelters. If you would like to volunteer you can find opportunities on the Red Cross website.

