Schools gear up for fall sports and filled venues

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Fall sports are about to commence at colleges and universities around the state. Unlike last year, stadiums and arenas expect to have some real noise.

However, as COVID-19 cases rise around the state and the country, one program’s protocols are changing.

“We decided that just for the best interest of the student-athlete experience with some of the things going on with COVID right now, we’ve had to shut everything down in terms of visitors, keeping it all to tier 1 being in and around the players,” said Boise State Head Football Coach Andy Avalos.

The Boise State football program is working as a bubble.

“This isn’t a permanent thing, and as soon as we can make some adjustments we will do so,” Avalos said

This doesn’t change anything attendance-wise for the time being. The first of six home games, September 10 against UTEP, will have no capacity restrictions. Albertsons Stadium can hold over 35,000 people.

No restrictions have been announced at the University of Idaho or Idaho State University.

In Twin Falls, the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) may not have the same capacity as those bigger schools, but the athletic department will welcome noise this fall.

“We’re hoping we can pack this place,” said CSI Athletic Director Joel Bate.

According to Bate, the school is preparing for a year of full capacity sporting events.

CSI is monitoring COVID-19 conditions and is in communication with the local health district, according to Bate.

“We are encouraging people to get vaccinated, and hopefully we’re going to have a season that’s uninterrupted,” Bate said.

After the NJCAA moved sports to the spring last year, the program is happy to work with a normal slate.

“To have all of our sports compressed into four months was very difficult, and I think we’re all excited to get back to normal, and I think right now we have that opportunity to get back to normal,” Bate said.

