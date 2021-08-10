Twin Falls County courts reduce operations due to technical disruption

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Court operations in Twin Falls County are currently reduced to critical services only due to a technological issue affecting the county’s computer network.

Courts in the county will only hold hearings on emergency matters as the county works to resolve the situation, according to an order signed Sunday by Fifth Judicial District Administrative Judge Eric Wildman. All other hearings will be postponed until further order of the court.

Matters qualifying for emergency hearings include in-custody arraignments, in custody preliminary hearings, civil protection orders, emergency guardianship proceedings, child protection proceedings, adoptions, juvenile detention hearings and civil mental commitment proceedings, the order states.

Documents can still be electronically filed and accepted in Twin Falls County court cases and there is no expected disruption to the e-filing system. Filed documents can still be reviewed at public computer terminals at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls or the Idaho Supreme Court building in Boise.

If you have questions, please contact your attorney — or if you are not represented by an attorney, you may call the Idaho Supreme Court Service Desk at 208-334-3868.

