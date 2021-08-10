Advertisement

‘Unprecedented’ drought sets records in Idaho

(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is facing unprecedented drought despite getting normal snow levels last winter, and water managers warn the state could be entering a multi-year drought.

The Idaho Press reports that Idaho Department of Water Resources hydrologist David Hoekema recently wrote in a water analysis that the state could be seeing several years of limited water supply.

That’s unless Idaho gets a snowpack this winter that is significantly higher than normal. Last year’s snowpack was good, leading few to expect the current drought. But Idaho had a very dry spring followed by the hottest June and July on record in many regions.

That meant reservoirs were quickly depleted.

