Advertisement

What the different evacuation order levels mean during wildfire season

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Red Devil Fire is now completely controlled after crews worked through the day on Saturday.

The Twin Falls Fire District BLM says the humidity and rain made it easier to contain.

The fire was started by lightning on Thursday night and was close to some structures in Hailey.

Because of that, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Department enacted a level one evacuation order.

The Bureau of Land Management says it is important to understand and be aware of what the evacuation order levels mean if you live in an area where wildfires are possible.

An easy acronym to remember is “Ready, Set, Go.

Level 1 evacuation order means Get Ready.

Level 2 is Get Set.

Level 3 is Go.

“People can always leave earlier if they have a place to go and that, so it’s just good to get the word out as fast as possible,” said Ryan Berlin, with the Bureau of Land Management.

The Red Devil Fire never got to Level 3 as firefighters were able to contain it relatively quickly.

Evacuation orders will only be given by the county sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuation alerts have been issued for Hailey residents due to a wildfire.
Hailey residents issued evacuation alerts due to wildfire
A man and two teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a crash early Thursday morning...
Twin Falls man, teens recovering after high speed crash
Breanna Havelange, 23
Dietrich woman facing child sex abuse charges
KMVT
Rupert man drowns in the Snake River
The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for two missing girls that haven't been seen...
UPDATE: Girls found after nearly four-hour search

Latest News

How the heat impacted barley crops in Idaho
Burn scar contributing to flash flooding in Cassia County
Flash flooding a common issue in Cassia County
Medical fund helps give animals a second chance.
Animal shelter’s medical fund gives animals a second chance at a forever home
Hosts Manejandro Sin Miedo event in Twin Falls
Manejandro Sin Miedo event comes to Twin Falls