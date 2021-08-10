What the different evacuation order levels mean during wildfire season

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Red Devil Fire is now completely controlled after crews worked through the day on Saturday.

The Twin Falls Fire District BLM says the humidity and rain made it easier to contain.

The fire was started by lightning on Thursday night and was close to some structures in Hailey.

Because of that, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Department enacted a level one evacuation order.

The Bureau of Land Management says it is important to understand and be aware of what the evacuation order levels mean if you live in an area where wildfires are possible.

An easy acronym to remember is “Ready, Set, Go.”

Level 1 evacuation order means Get Ready.

Level 2 is Get Set.

Level 3 is Go.

“People can always leave earlier if they have a place to go and that, so it’s just good to get the word out as fast as possible,” said Ryan Berlin, with the Bureau of Land Management.

The Red Devil Fire never got to Level 3 as firefighters were able to contain it relatively quickly.

Evacuation orders will only be given by the county sheriff’s department.

