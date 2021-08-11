Fire season in Idaho is below average so far, but officials say the season isn’t over yet

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management says as of now, the state of Idaho is below average the number of fires on BLM land.

“It’s been fairly slow around South Central Idaho, over a historic, I would say we are below our historic number of fires, which is a good thing,” said Ryan Berlin with the BLM.

They say there could be a few reasons for this. The first reason is the drought.

“We did not have very much moisture this spring, so the fuel just did not grow as thick, and we just did not have as much of the annual grasses and the invasive species as we normally do, so we saw a lot more of the native species which are a lot more fire reductive,” said Kelsey Brizendine, the acting mitigation specialist with the BLM.

Secondly, the public has been vigilant about the fire restrictions put in place, such as campfires in designated areas only.

“We’ve not had very many issues with people not following the restrictions orders, people are paying a lot more attention to where they recreate and how,” said Brizendine.

Although the fire season has been below average so far this year, it is still early and things could change in an instant.

“Things have been drying out all summer, there hasn’t been much rain and there hasn’t been much rain for a long time, so there is potential there, I mean you could really have something get away from you especially in the wind,” said Brizendine.

While the season is off to a good start, the BLM reminds people to stay vigilant through the fall, especially with hunting season coming up.

“Depending on what happens between then and now, those restrictions could get tighter,” said Brizendine.

Currently, all of South Central Idaho is under stage 1 fire restrictions and will remain that way until further notice.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.