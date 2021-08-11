Fish and Game asks for public comment on fishing proposals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game is looking for public comment on potential fishing regulation changes for the next three-year cycle (2022-2024).

In the Magic Valley, there are four potential changes.

1. Removing the restriction of no trout under 20 inches at Baker Lake.

2. Increasing the length of the fishing season at the Sublett Reservoir.

3. Removing the electric motors only fishing restriction at Carey Lake.

4. Reducing the kokanee daily bag limits on the Anderson Ranch Reservoir. The bag limit would drop from 25 to 15 kokanee per day.

“The one that we’ve gotten the most comment on is the bag limit change for kokanee on Anderson Ranch, said Mike Peterson, with the Magic Valley Fish and Game office. “Again we have until August 29 to accept those comments.”

The commission will decide which proposals to approve in a November meeting.

If there are changes, they will be implemented at the start of 2022.

Peterson adds for other concerns, the Fish and Game is always open to comments, as this makes it easier to work towards future proposals.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.