Health advisory in effect for Magic and Salmon Falls reservoirs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Community Health District has issued a health advisory for all Magic and Salmon Falls reservoirs. A full list of these reservoirs can be found here.

Recent water tests conducted by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have shown positive returns for algae blooms. When these algae bloom they release toxins into the water that can cause numerous health issues for both people and animals.

“If you ingest the water, it can cause some very bad internal damage,” says Brianna Bodily, a spokesperson from the South Central Community Health District. “It can actually kill your pets. If you touch the water, you can even deal with irritated skin, eyes, and nose.”

Bodily also says that no drinking water has been contaminated. However, recreators to the reservoirs are advised to avoid exposure to the water and remove all fat, skin, and organs from reservoir fish prior to cooking.

