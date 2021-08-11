Advertisement

High gas prices’ impact on tourism

What will be the response as prices near $4/gal.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho is a place with lots of beautiful landmarks. These landmarks attract tourists from all over the country.

“We’re on our way to Bend, OR from Georgia,” says Kristen Waters, a hiker at the Hagerman Fossil Beds. “We went around the country from Colorado to Wyoming, and through Idaho to get there.”

Over the past few months, gas prices have continued to rise. Waters says it’s been a challenge with how much she’s traveled.

“It’s definitely been an added cost for sure.”

Officials say the main reason for the jump in prices is high travel demand.

“We’ve seen strong travel demand and lots of people on the roads,” says Matthew Conde, the public affairs director at AAA Idaho.

As more and more people continue to travel, prices of gas will continue to rise. AAA says normally, when prices reach around $3.50 per gallon, people reach a ‘pain threshold.’ However, this past year has been anything but normal.

“This is not a typical year, and last year wasn’t either,” says Conde. “We’re throwing away some of our data now because people are now having a higher pain threshold.”

As for Labor Day and beyond? It’s too soon to tell for now.

“I think the delta variant is going to put people into 1 of 2 camps,” says Conde. “People are either going to stay home and not do anything, or they’re going to say the reverse and hit the road before things begin to shut down again.”

