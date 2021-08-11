Increased COVID-19 activity leads St. Luke’s to pause certain elective surgeries and procedures

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Due to sustained high patient volumes in its medical centers and significant and increasing COVID-19 activity resulting in hospitalization in the community, St. Luke’s Health System announced that in order to proactively manage its capacity for care, it will temporarily pause certain elective surgeries and procedures that require an overnight hospital stay.

Reactivating this approach utilized earlier in the pandemic assists in managing volumes and resources.

This pause does not impact elective outpatient surgeries or procedures that do not require an overnight hospital stay. St. Luke’s will continue to monitor our capacity for care and adjust as appropriate.

“We are implementing this pause in order to accommodate and plan for increased patient volumes as our patients needing to be admitted has doubled in two weeks and the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb,” Dr. Jim Souza, Chief Physician Executive, St. Luke’s Health System. “We strongly encourage and are appealing to individuals to take measures to decrease the spread of COVID-19, including vaccinations for those who are eligible and wearing a mask indoors whenever you are around individuals who are not part of your immediate family. Providing care to all who need it is our priority and our mission; we hope everyone will take the necessary steps.”

As with prior surges, St. Luke’s will dial up and down on services dependent on overall capacity for care with safety for our patients and staff being the number one priority.

More information on the affected hospitals can be found here.

