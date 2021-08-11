Intermountain gas is reminding people to know what’s below before you dig

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Intermountain Gas is joining a national call to remind people to know what’s below, below the ground that is.

August 11. or 811, I National 811 Day a reminder to always call 811 before you do any digging.

By calling 811 homeowners and contractors are connected with utility companies so they can come out mark where utility lines are below the surface that could be hit by digging.

Calling before digging is the law as striking a line can cause injury, repair costs, fines, and outages.

Calling 811 is a free service.

“Even the little projects at home, installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree, those are just some of the examples,” said Terry Harpt with Intermountain Gas.

In honor of National 811 Day Intermountain Gas is sponsoring the Boise Hawks at their game tonight. For more information on 811 services, visit call811.com.

