Jones, Gary “Ross”

MALTA—Gary “Ross” Jones – known to many as “Ponch” – was born in Brigham City, Utah, on February 3, 1952, to Harold Aaron and Beth Renae Durfee Jones.

He passed away peacefully and went to live with our Heavenly Father on August 7, 2021, in Reno, Nev., after a brief illness.

Even though the last years of his life have been difficult medically, Ross never complained and always had a smile and a story to share with everyone he met. He never met a stranger and believed that humor could fix almost every situation.

Ross was raised in Naf, Idaho, on his parents’ ranch where he loved to cowboy and do ranch work. He had many friends and relatives in the area and always considered it home, no matter how far he ventured.

He followed road construction projects which took him to many different places. He also owned and operated his own trucking company for many years hauling heavy equipment. He settled down to live in the Elko, Nev., area in 1986, and remained there until the time of his passing.

He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend.

Ross married Roberta Lynn Stenovich on August 31, 1973, in Elko, Nev., and together, they had three children.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Roberta; his children, Cody (Angie), Naomie, and Chelci; five grandchildren, Kyler (Alyssa), Tanner (Cheyenne), Logan, Terran, and Aleigh Jones; a great-grandson, Richard Jones; his mother, Beth Jones of Malta; two sisters, Annie (Kim) Bennett of Lund, Nev., and Jeraldine “Jerry” Jones of Malad City, Idaho; two sisters-in-law, Sherral Jones and Karen Jones; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he dearly loved.

Ross was preceded in death by his father, Harold Jones; brothers, DeVon Jones and Ray Jones; a nephew, Chad Jones; a niece, Sheila Jones; his father-in-law, Don Stenovich; his mother-in-law and her husband, Monna and Dan Smith; a brother-in-law, Bob Nafus; and a nephew and his wife, Jason and Shawna Nafus.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta, where family and friends will be received from 1 until 1:45 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta, under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A reception will follow the interment at the church.

The family will be holding a celebration of his life at a later date in Elko.