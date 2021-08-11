Ketchum P&Z commission approves community housing project’s application

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —For months local workers in Ketchum have been asking the city to do something about the affordable housing crisis in the area. On Monday night the Planning and Zoning Commission made a decision on a proposed project that can help improve the situation and address workers’ needs.

The commission held a public hearing on the proposed Bluebird Village Community Housing project. The four-story building will offer 51 deed-restricted affordable housing units and 46 on-site parking spaces. After hours of public comment and discussion, the Planning and Zoning commission decided to approve the project’s Design Review and Conditional Use Permit application. The proposed project will now move on to the city council for further discussion.

Some people who attended the meeting and voiced their concerns to the commission said they fully support affordable housing, but they feel the project is not a good fit for the downtown area. The proposed project is to be located in the area where the current city hall is.

Ketchum resident Susan Martin said she and others are not against affordable housing, but she feels the project is too big for the space and will cause density problems. She also feels it will cause parking issues for residents, even though a parking study presented at the meeting stated the opposite. In the end, she said the project feels rushed and like a “done deal”.

“What we are against is they are taking this valuable land and giving it away, and we could have put this incredible opportunity somewhere else,” said Martin. “But we could have given them a better life. You know this is going to be horrible. They are not going to have any air conditioning in this building.”

Public comment for the proposed project started in February, and so far it has received nearly 300 comments of support, and a little more than 100 in opposition. Martin said she questions those numbers.

However, others at the meeting said affordable housing is urgently needed to support the local workforce and small businesses. Ketchum resident Peter Lahaderne said there are more listings in the paper for jobs than housing, and some local businesses are reducing their hours because they don’t have enough workers.

“I have seen many, many people who used to be able to afford to live here being pushed out. I have two good friends who live on National Forest Service land and are camping because they were unable to find affordable housing,” said Lahaderne.

