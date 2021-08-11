Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

NBC reported that CDC advisors recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuation alerts have been issued for Hailey residents due to a wildfire.
Hailey residents issued evacuation alerts due to wildfire
A man and two teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a crash early Thursday morning...
Twin Falls man, teens recovering after high speed crash
The smoke was strong Friday (8/6) in Twin Falls
Smoke has returned to Southern Idaho and it is compounded by COVID
No injuries have been reported after an SUV crashes into a house in Twin Falls.
No injuries reported after SUV crashes into Twin Falls home
Prosecutors file notice of intent to seek death penalty against Chad Daybell

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
With vaccine requirements becoming more common, what do you do if you lose your proof of...
What to do if you lose your vaccination card
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California requires vaccines, tests for teachers and staff
Amber ALert
Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in southeast Kansas