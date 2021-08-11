Twin Falls County Fair looks for big rebound this year

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fair is just around the corner, starting on September 1. Organizers are hoping for a big year to make up for lost revenue a year ago.

“I would love to see the grandstands full this year,” said Twin Falls County Fair Office Manager Lydia Buffington.

A year ago, the fair still happened, but with COVID-19 and certain cancellations within the fair, revenue dropped.

”The fair is kind of like farming, at harvest time the farmers make all their money, well fair at the time we make 80%-85% percent of our money,” said Fair Manager John Pitz.

According to Pitz, the event normally nets around $150,000. Last year they lost around $90,000.

In order to replenish the emergency fund, the fair is hoping to make $250,000 this year.

This year, the fair is working at a pre-pandemic capacity and has even brought in a first-time event a Ninja Nation Challenge. A Granger Smith concert and a demolition derby will also be part of the fun.

However, if things don’t work out, projects could go on hold.

“If we need building’s roofed, that might have to wait another year, electrical upgrades that we always have to do that might have to wait another year,” Pitz said.

Thursday, September 2 is the second night of the fair and the first night of the rodeo and things are looking promising.

“Recently, I’ve been seeing ticket sales pick up,” said Buffington. “The event’s coming closer, so actually Thursday night is pretty much almost sold out.”

