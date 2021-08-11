Voices Against Violence to unveil new community space at upcoming open house

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Voices Against Violence is excited to unveil their new community center at a ribbon-cutting and open house on Thursday.

Voices Against Violence has been a part of the Magic Valley Community since 1981 but has been confidential about its location because of the nature of its services.

With their new community center, they will be able to offer group counseling, classes for cooking or art as well as therapy.

Anyone interested in learning more about Voices Against Violence and its services is welcome to come to the open house.

“Typically most of the people that come to us are survivors of domestic violence, but we offer support to any person who has been harmed by another person,” said Donna Graybill, the executive director at Voices Against Violence.

They are thankful for the community support and donations in order to make this possible.

They are holding a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. on Thursday with an open house to follow.

The address is 302 2nd Ave South, Twin Falls, ID.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.