Boise lawyer announces run for Lieutenant Governor

BOISE Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some Democrats in Idaho believe 2022 could be a big year for their party because they think some moderate voters might be looking for a change from what has become the norm recently. Boise lawyer Terri Pickens Manweiler wants to be part of that change, and on Wednesday morning she announced she is running for Lieutenant Governor of Idaho as a Democrat.

“While the role (Lt. Governor) might be small in just presiding over the Senate, the person that holds that seat has power and is influential, and can guide and direct the narrative,” said Manweiler. “and that’s what I really want to do for Idaho.”

The former Republican said she is running as a moderate Democrat because the party aligns more with her current values. She said for many years she believed the elected leaders in Idaho shared her values, but the past four or five years, that belief has been “absolutely shattered”.

“I now see that in order to have a state with leaders that respect my values and the values of most Idahoans I need to be a voice for all of us. A voice of reason. A voice of humility. And a voice for change,” Manweiler said.

She said one of the main reasons she is running for Lt. Governor is because she is concerned about some of the rhetoric coming from the Republican party in Idaho, particularly current Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, who is running for Governor of Idaho

“Her side is very extreme. She has taken everything to the extreme right down to challenging her own Governor (Brad Little) who is of her own party,” Manweiler said.

She also said when Rep. Priscilla Giddings announced she was going to run for Lt. Governor that was the exact moment when she said, “It is going to me that runs against her.” During her announcement, Wednesday at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, Manweiler commented on the pair’s task force examining critical race theory in the Idaho Education System. A task force she considers nothing more than “political theater”.

“This task force isn’t doing anything other than introducing the boogeyman into public education,” said Manweiler. “They not teaching these in school (critical race theory). They are teaching history in school, and I believe it’s important they continue to teach history in school. I believe it is up to the board of education to decide not the legislature to decide what my child will learn.”

Manweiler said she is a believer in sustainable economic growth, small businesses, education funding and raising teacher pay, protecting and preserving public lands, and ensuring Idahoan’s rights are protected. However, she said right now her biggest obstacle is running as a Democrat but she feels she can overcome it because she believes she shares common values with Idaho voters, and she also believes in bipartisan politics.

“Senator Risch and Crapo just agreed to pass the infrastructure bill. We can do bipartisanship. It is possible. It used to be the norm. I want to get back to that,” said Manweiler. “We agree on many things including education, infrastructure, and small businesses. We agree on so many things it will not be difficult to work with Governor Little.”

Manweiler has never held or run for an elected office before, but her team thinks voters are more interested in common values than politics.

“I think her background is very substantial, being an attorney, business person in Idaho. I think she will be able to handle the concerns and it’s a fresh new voice, said Rick Roby, Treasurer of the Manweiler campaign.

Senator Melissa Wintrow who introduced Manweiler at the announcement said:

Idaho deserves better, and we deserve somebody in that office who legitimizes it, who gives it credibility. Somebody who comes to this office with the heart and soul of problem-solving, of finding what matters to most Idahoans, and not being stuck in the postering, and the stances and the political theater. Terri comes here as an attorney who knows the law and the constitution and knows how to get things done.

Jared DeLoof, Executive Director Idaho Democratic Party, said he thinks 2022 could be a big year for Democrats in the Gem State because people might be looking for a change.

“I think people are realizing this is not your grandfather’s Republican Party, and if we are going to protect our way of life in Idaho we are going to have to look at doing something different than what’s been done before,” DeLoof said.

Other candidates running for Lt. Governor are House Speaker Scott Bedke and former House Rep. Luke Malek.

