CDC agrees those with undetectable HIV cannot transmit the virus

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated their guidance about the transmissibility of HIV.

On July 23. of this year, the CDC adopted the accepted position that an HIV-positive person with an undetectable viral load cannot pass the virus through unprotected sex.

While the CDC has updated its guidance on sexually transmitted diseases the South Central Health District says it is important to still use protection when having sexual relations with a first-time partner.

Brianna Bodily with the health district says these new guidelines are in part due to the new medications and treatments for HIV. She added if someone is taking medications to suppress HIV they must use their medications as directed.

“What we do see, unfortunately, with individuals who have to take any kind of lifelong medication is that sometimes they’ll slip up, they’ll make a mistake, or they’ll get to the point where they don’t feel they need that medication anymore,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “And that can cause some issues with viral loads building back up and that person becoming contagious again.”

She said it can be an uncomfortable conversation, but you should talk to any new sexual partner about any STD and get screened regularly.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.