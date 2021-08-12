Gridiron Grind: Gooding has the tools to contend for a state title

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The reigning Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference champions are looking to make some noise once again in 2021.

“We’re going to beat dudes up upfront, and we’re going to be super physical, and we’re going to run the ball ‘till we can’t no more,” said senior left tackle Cooper Pavkov.

The squad returns star quarterback Kurtis Adkinson and Michigan tight end commits Colston Loveland, but the driving force of this team will be the guys in the trenches.

“If you can run the ball and stop the run, you’ll always have a chance to be successful, and we like our guys up front to do both of those,” said Gooding Head Coach Cameron Andersen.

“I think we have one of the strongest O-line, D-line’s in the Magic Valley,” said senior lineman Dakota Sage. “We have four or five-plus kids that are benching 300-plus.”

This should bode well for Adkinson under center, especially after throwing for over 2,000 yards and running for over 1,500 a year ago.

“I’ve really improved throwing the ball, so we’re going to probably utilized that a lot more, but I can still always run the ball if I need to,” said Adkinson.

This year’s team is mostly made up of upperclassmen. The Senators have a group of seniors that have been playing together since 6th grade.

“We’re all best friends on this team, we know that we have each other’s backs, we all know have the same goal,” said senior defensive back and receiver Tayten Gillette.

“We don’t have to drive the leadership, they’re doing it, and any time that can happen, you feel really good as a coach,” said Andersen.

It's just day three of high school football practices, but @Coach_CAndersen already has me pumped for week 1.@JHS_TigerFB at Gooding should be a great one August 27! #idpreps pic.twitter.com/TZhnB6yhGo — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) August 11, 2021

Gooding will kick off their season at home against reigning Great Basin Conference champions Jerome on August 27.

