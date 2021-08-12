Idaho schools can once again offer free lunch to all students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho schools will again have the opportunity to offer free school lunches to students during the 2021-22 school year through the USDA’s Seamless Summer program.

Due to the pandemic, the Seamless Summer Option is once again offered nationwide as a way to help reduce food insecurity as well as minimize points of contact between students and food service staff.

Idaho Child Nutrition Programs’ Director Colleen Fillmore tells KMVT this effort by the U-S-D-A will help ensure children in Idaho schools are properly fed, a concern magnified by the pandemic.

“The pandemic has really emphasized that all the more,” Fillmore said. “The food insecurity that we’re seeing, we’re seeing families that have never been eligible for a free or reduced meal are now finding themselves in that situation.”

Fillmore says the best way to be sure your child is set up for free meals is to speak to the school directly.

The list of Southern Idaho schools that have enrolled in the program is below:

These 17 have opted-in for SSO: (Seamless Summer)

Buhl School District

Butte County School District

Camas County School District

Cassia County Jt. School District

Dietrich School District

Glenns Ferry School District

Hansen School District

Heritage Academy

Immanuel Lutheran School

Jerome School District

Kimberly School District

Richfield School District

Shoshone School District

St. Edward’s School

Twin Falls School District

Valley School District

Wendell School District

