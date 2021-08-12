Advertisement

Kimberly business takes pride in their relationship with customers

Behind the Business(KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:37 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A popular spot in Kimberly, Tianna’s Coffee House is going on 14 years of serving the Magic Valley.

Aside from their drive-thru location on Kimberly Road, they also deliver to surrounding areas in Kimberly, as well as, Twin Falls and Hansen.

Tianna’s Coffee House offers a variety of drinks, both hot and cold, as well as, snacks. This includes drinks with alternative milk such as almond, coconut, or soy milk. They additionally offer some sugar-free drink flavors. According to employee Kayla “Kayak” Colson, who has worked as a barista and in customer service for over a year, one of the establishment’s most popular drinks is the Haystack.

Colson said the happy, welcoming atmosphere customers experience at Tianna’s Coffee House was modeled by her boss and longtime owner Tianna.

“She [Tianna] cares. She goes above and beyond not only for her employees but her customers, as well,” said Colson. “She is just a joy to be around. She walks in and brightens up the room with her personality.”

Colson added this business stands out because of the relationship they have with their customers. She said employees know many of their customers by name and know of their favorite drink.

