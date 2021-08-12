Nighttime traffic reduced on Perrine Bridge August 15.

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Drivers can expect overnight lane restrictions near Twin Falls next week as crews perform cleaning operations on the Perrine Bridge.

Sunday through Thursday, August 15-19, single-lane closures will be in place while crews clean the bridge deck, joints, drains, and sidewalks.

Work is scheduled during evening and nighttime hours to help reduce traffic congestion through the area. Drivers may consider using an alternate route between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“First we will clean the northbound lanes and then switch over to the southbound lanes,” ITD Maintenance Foreman Chuck Sharp said. “The Perrine is a vital bridge in our region and routine maintenance and cleaning help ensure the longevity of the structure.”

Motorists are urged to exercise caution near the work zone and watch for crew members and equipment. ITD appreciates the patience and cooperation of those driving through the area.

Twin Falls, Perrine Bridge (KMVT)

