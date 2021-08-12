Advertisement

Nighttime traffic reduced on Perrine Bridge August 15.

(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Drivers can expect overnight lane restrictions near Twin Falls next week as crews perform cleaning operations on the Perrine Bridge.

Sunday through Thursday, August 15-19, single-lane closures will be in place while crews clean the bridge deck, joints, drains, and sidewalks.

Work is scheduled during evening and nighttime hours to help reduce traffic congestion through the area. Drivers may consider using an alternate route between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“First we will clean the northbound lanes and then switch over to the southbound lanes,” ITD Maintenance Foreman Chuck Sharp said. “The Perrine is a vital bridge in our region and routine maintenance and cleaning help ensure the longevity of the structure.”

Motorists are urged to exercise caution near the work zone and watch for crew members and equipment. ITD appreciates the patience and cooperation of those driving through the area.

Twin Falls, Perrine Bridge
Twin Falls, Perrine Bridge(KMVT)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuation alerts have been issued for Hailey residents due to a wildfire.
Hailey residents issued evacuation alerts due to wildfire
A man and two teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a crash early Thursday morning...
Twin Falls man, teens recovering after high speed crash
The smoke was strong Friday (8/6) in Twin Falls
Smoke has returned to Southern Idaho and it is compounded by COVID
No injuries have been reported after an SUV crashes into a house in Twin Falls.
No injuries reported after SUV crashes into Twin Falls home
Prosecutors file notice of intent to seek death penalty against Chad Daybell

Latest News

KOLO
University of Washington study finds antibody with potential to create pan-coronavirus vaccine
Gov. Little urges Idahoans to receive COVID-19 vaccine now as students head back to school
Delta variant caused surge worries Idaho health officials
Return to school raises health concerns amid coronavirus surge
Free lunch for Idaho students
Idaho schools can once again offer free lunch to all students