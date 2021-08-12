Return to school raises health concerns amid coronavirus surge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As Idaho students prepare to head back to the classroom, health experts across the state are concerned about the possible spread of coronavirus as the Delta variant surges in the Gem State.

“We seem to have the perfect storm, if you’re a virus, of lots of people who have not been exposed to this virus before and relatively low vaccination rates here in Idaho,” said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, Medical Director of St. Luke’s Children’s System. “So, this is a very worrisome time.”

Here in the Magic Valley, parents recognize the importance of having their kids back in the classroom, living life as normally as possible.

“Very important, I just feel that they need to be out there and just be normal kids,” said Magic Valley resident and mother Albita Arinaga, “not having to worry about wearing masks and of that other stuff that they needed to deal with. So, I’m very excited for them to go back.”

But parents, too, are worried about the possibility of COVID spread.

“I am worried because it is hitting again and it’s getting to the point that,” Adriana Benson said, “as a parent, you’re worried.”

“Like any parent, I’m a little concerned still but I think that we need to just play it safe and do basic handwashing and just teach them to handwash and handwash and just as safe as you can,” Arinaga said.

Dr. Bramwell says many people are experiencing virus fatigue and want the pandemic to be behind them, but he says enacting safety measures right now would be the best way to help ensure Idaho doesn’t return to levels of spread seen last winter.

“Certainly, that’s where we would all like to get, with fewer masks,” Dr. Bramwell said. “But it turns out, this Delta variant is so overwhelmingly contagious that the best thing we can do in settings of concern is to mask everybody.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.