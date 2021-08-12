Twin Falls County digital services still down following technical disruption

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County digital services remain down after the county began experiencing technical difficulties resulting in a disruption to certain systems.

According to Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson, the county does not yet know exactly what caused the technical difficulties. While they are employing a cybersecurity team and federal law enforcement during the investigation, they cannot yet confirm whether it was the result of a cyberattack.

Johnson said once the technical difficulties took place, phone and digital services were disrupted in order to prevent spread through other systems. Phone services have since been restored.

Johnson said it is not yet known whether any personal data was compromised during this incident.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.