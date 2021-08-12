Advertisement

Twin Falls County digital services still down following technical disruption

A cybersecurity team and federal law enforcement have been notified
Technical difficulties
Technical difficulties(GRAY-TV)
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:36 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County digital services remain down after the county began experiencing technical difficulties resulting in a disruption to certain systems.

According to Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson, the county does not yet know exactly what caused the technical difficulties. While they are employing a cybersecurity team and federal law enforcement during the investigation, they cannot yet confirm whether it was the result of a cyberattack.

Johnson said once the technical difficulties took place, phone and digital services were disrupted in order to prevent spread through other systems. Phone services have since been restored.

Johnson said it is not yet known whether any personal data was compromised during this incident.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuation alerts have been issued for Hailey residents due to a wildfire.
Hailey residents issued evacuation alerts due to wildfire
A man and two teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a crash early Thursday morning...
Twin Falls man, teens recovering after high speed crash
The smoke was strong Friday (8/6) in Twin Falls
Smoke has returned to Southern Idaho and it is compounded by COVID
No injuries have been reported after an SUV crashes into a house in Twin Falls.
No injuries reported after SUV crashes into Twin Falls home
Prosecutors file notice of intent to seek death penalty against Chad Daybell

Latest News

Nation 811 day to raise pipeline awareness
Intermountain gas is reminding people to know what’s below before you dig
“I would love to see the grandstands full this year”
Twin Falls County Fair looks for big rebound this year
Increased COVID-19 activity leads St. Luke’s to pause certain elective surgeries and procedures
“I would love to see the grandstands full this year”
Twin Falls County Fair looks for big rebound this year