University of Washington study finds antibody with potential to create pan-coronavirus vaccine

SEATTLE, Washington (KMVT/KSVT) — A study out of the University of Washington shows promise as groundwork for a broadly effective Coronavirus vaccine.

A team led by Dr. David Veesler found a rare type of antibody that could provide a versatile countermeasure against existing and future strains of coronaviruses.

The rarity of the antibody may become an obstacle in the effort to create a signally effective coronavirus vaccine, Veesler says recent advances in computer-designed vaccines may allow for a model of the antibody to be mass-produced.

Dr. Veesler tells KMVT that while this is just the first of many steps toward a fully effective vaccine, it is an important moment.

“It is really key because it provides proof of principle that it is possible,” said Dr. Veesler, “and it is a stepping stone towards designing vaccines eliciting broad Coronavirus immunity.”

While the possibility of a one-time coronavirus vaccine is exciting, Dr. Veesler urges caution, saying there are many more steps before a vaccine is developed, let alone widely available.

