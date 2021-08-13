Advertisement

Airbnb warns delta variant could halt travel, impact revenue

Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.
Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb is warning investors the delta COVID variant could impact its future revenues.

The company is predicting bookings will be volatile over the next several months.

That guidance comes after Airbnb reported earnings grew nearly 300% during its second quarter.

The company is forecasting even more revenue for its third quarter, $1.9 billion, which is well above the $1.3 billion it reported last quarter.

The company’s stock is currently trading more than 30% below its high in February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuation alerts have been issued for Hailey residents due to a wildfire.
Hailey residents issued evacuation alerts due to wildfire
A man and two teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a crash early Thursday morning...
Twin Falls man, teens recovering after high speed crash
The smoke was strong Friday (8/6) in Twin Falls
Smoke has returned to Southern Idaho and it is compounded by COVID
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Gov. Little urges Idahoans to receive COVID-19 vaccine now as students head back to school

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base briefly locked down amid report of gunman
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation
Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after...
Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California