Annual Joe Mama’s Car Show returns this weekend, raising money for local charities

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Fair and Rodeo is underway this week, with the rodeo having taken place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Friday night is the annual rib eating contest at the fairgrounds. Anyone is welcome to participate in the contest, which begins at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday is the 23rd annual Joe Mama’s Car Show at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park on S Lincoln Ave. Last year, they had close to 400 cars come for the car show. This year, they are hoping for more. Anyone is welcome to come with their car. Registration is $10.

“The money goes back to local charities, last year we gave about $8,000 back to local charities around here,” said Carl Mcentarffer, one of the organizers.

At the car show, they will have food vendors and other activities.

For more information, visit their website.

