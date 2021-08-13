BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Thursday the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office announced the creation of a Hispanic Liaison Team to promote positive relationships and communication within our Wood River community.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to continue to build trust and bridge the gap with all our citizens and visitors. It’s very important that we are not only the leader in law enforcement, but are vested and involved in our community,” said Sheriff Steve Harkins.

The goals of the Hispanic Liaison Team are to build relationships that increase trust between the Sheriff’s Office and the Spanish-speaking community, decrease the rate of victimization among the Hispanic community, and increase the level of confidence of those who are hesitant to report crimes.

“By attending community meetings and events, deputies hope to increase the frequency of collaborative interactions between law enforcement and our Spanish-speaking community, promote cultural competency training as part of our standard training program, and brainstorm strategies to reduce language barriers,” Harkins said.

The team currently consists of two deputies, Lt. Fabrizio Lizano and Deputy Cristian Gonzalez, and they hope to add additional deputies soon.

Members of the public who are interested in learning more about the Hispanic Liaison Team can request to be contacted on the Public Safety Page on the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office website. If someone has a question, concern, or would like a Hispanic Liaison Team member to attend an event, or report an incident, submit a request at Contact the Hispanic Liaison Team, and a Liaison Team member will reach out to you.

Blaine County Sheriff’s Office starts Hispanic Liaison program (SK)

