Condie, Mary

GOODING—Mary Condie, 84, a resident of Gooding, passed away on September 17, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Hagerman.

Mary Elaine Lollar was born August 12, 1936 to Howard and Opal (Jones) Lollar, joining big sister, Martha to complete the Lollar family. Growing up in Gooding with numerous relatives and a town full of friends, ongoing opportunities for mischief and/or a pot luck dinner were ever present. Mary had a delightful childhood as evidenced by the many stories and knowing smiles shared among family members at the regular pot luck meals. (Just ask any of them for a story...there are a multitude.) After high school she attended the College of Idaho graduating with a teaching certificate. During those years Mary dated and married fellow GHS graduate, George Max Hoyle Jr. After his stint in the Air Force, the two returned to Pocatello where Mary taught school and George finished college. Three years later they returned to Gooding where they both took teaching positions with the Idaho State School for the Deaf and Blind. Together they had three children Julie, Jenny, and Tim. George and Mary later divorced. While working full time, Mary raised her three children with boundless love and guidance. She never missed an opportunity to support their many and diverse interests. Mary was employed at the ISSDB for 26 years, retiring in 1995. During those years she taught every grade 2-12 and was principal for a few years, too. After her retirement, former students and colleagues kept in touch which was a testament to the influence and positive impact she had on others.

Mary’s first two grandchildren were born the same year she retired, and thus began her adventure as Gma Condie. Her four grandchildren (TJ, Austin, Alexa, & Riley) became the light of her life. She delighted in every adventure that came with being a grandma. You could find her building train tracks or blanket forts, playing outside, dancing, singing, swimming, or nearly any activity the kids wanted. An overwhelming favorite included numerous summer days spent playing in Gma Condie’s flood irrigation. She was a hands-on Grandma to the fullest extent, and lavished each grandchild with love that will last a lifetime.

Mom was the epitome of kindness and compassion. As a life-long member of the First Christian Church, she lived her faith in action. Her love for others was infectious. John 15: 12 states, “This is my commandment that you love one another, just as I have loved you.” Mom was gifted with the ability to “love one another.” She was caring, compassionate, other focused, patient, and ever the optimist. Due to her outgoing and extremely extroverted personality, we (her children) often claimed, “Mom can talk to anyone, at any time, about anything, anywhere.” She loved spending time with others. Encouraging them was a highlight of her life. She was a gifted Mom, Grandma, friend, cousin, aunt, sister, and coworker.

Mom led a full and busy life. She treasured the seasons she spent waitressing at Deer Creek Lodge located at Anderson Ranch Reservoir. Patrons of all sorts frequented the cafe and Mom was in her element getting to know each of them. During this time, Mom married Reed Condie. They spent many summers camping in and enjoying the nature of Featherville, Idaho.

Other seasons of Mom’s life were spent square dancing. She regularly joined the dancers in Jerome and Twin as they sashayed their way around a square. Mom had numerous square dance outfits which the grandkids used during the off season for “costumes” and dress up.

Another of Mom’s favorite pastimes was putting together jigsaw puzzles. She spent hours alone and with friends piecing together a wide variety of puzzles. She loved the challenge of locating just the right piece, the camaraderie of working with a friend or family member and chatting while puzzling. She also enjoyed the beauty of the finished product. Mom shellacked, and mounted close to 40 of her favorite finished puzzles. Aside from the beauty of each puzzle, to Mom, the finished products represented enjoyable moments spent with others.

Volunteering at the Hospital Auxiliary thrift store, and at the Gooding Senior Center, where she made many wonderful friends brought Mom great joy. Sorting clothing donations, setting up tables for the regular meals, taking tickets at the door, or helping balance the “books” and attendance ledgers gave Mom reason to be around others and contribute to her community.

Mom’s life was full of so much joy and so many adventures. One highlight was the family trip to the Oregon Coast in 2016, where we celebrated her 80th birthday. The week was spent enjoying time together laughing and having fun. Each day we celebrated our wonderful and amazing Mom and Grandma by giving her 80 of something that represented her. We accompanied these tokens by telling her stories and reliving memories about what made her so exceptional to us...she was the light of our family.

An additional highlight was a recent trip in 2019 to Wilson, WY. The purpose of the trip was to attend the musical show put on by one of her favorite singing groups The Bar J Wranglers. Even though she attended numerous Bar J concerts, she enjoyed each performance like it was her first. Music was a part of Mom. She often hummed while working and readily had a tune in her heart. One of her favorite bedtime rituals was to lie in bed and sing herself to sleep. She sang gospel tunes alphabetically A-Z according to title until she drifted off to sleep. The next night she would sing tunes from Z to A.

Mom was a constant source of support and guidance for our family, and her capacity for joy and love was limitless. We were blessed to have her as our Mom and Grandma. We miss her dearly, but we are thankful she can now dance and sing for eternity.

Mary is survived by her three children; Julia Zarbnisky, Jenny (Tony) Schrock, and Tim Hoyle; four grandchildren (TJ Schrock, Austin (Cierra) Hoyle, Alexa (Cuyler) Alberda, and Riley Schrock); great grand-daughter Oakley; her sister Martha Shaffer of Las Vegas, Nevada and Martha’s four children.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law (Darin Zarbnisky).

We would like to acknowledge all of the friends and family who showed their love to Mom by calling, texting, helping, visiting, and interacting with her. She took delight in those moments, be they brief or extended; singular or ongoing. Love One Another.

Please join us in celebration of Mom’s life on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 1:30 pm at the First Christian Church in Gooding Bring a story to share about Mom, if you have one.

Inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

If you are so inclined, in lieu of flowers (which always made Mom sneeze... haha) a donation to the Gooding Senior Center and/or the Gooding First Christian Church, would be greatly appreciated.

Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

