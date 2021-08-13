Advertisement

CSI hosting orientation and instant day enrollment events in the coming days

he school will have events on August 14th and 20th from 9 am to 2 pm
By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho is hosting Student Orientation & Instant Enrollment Day events in the coming days for students interested in attending school in the Fall, and are concerned about COVID.

With the Delta Variant and COVID cases rising the college is allowing registered and prospective students to attend orientation. The opportunity will allow prospective students to take a tour of the campus, talk to students and instructors, before deciding if they want to register for classes.

“We know some people might be a little concerned about coming on-campus meeting with a lot of people so we have done it this way so they can come in at their convenience,” said CSI Admissions Coordinator Adriana Martinez-Saldana. “We have also done online orientation, and we have done a couple of zoom sessions as well. We just want to make sure everybody has an opportunity to get those questions answered.”

The school will have events on August 14th and 20th from 9 am to 2 pm. CSI had two prior events and the most common questions were about COVID.

When classes start on August 23, CSI will be recommending that students and staff wear masks indoors, regardless if they have been vaccinated or not. Face coverings are not required at this time.

CSI Public Information Officer Kimberlee LaPray said the school will have official Fall enrollment numbers in October, However, they are currently tracking about 8 percent up in headcount this Fall compared to last year, but they expect that percentage to level out as the school gets closer to the beginning of the semester

