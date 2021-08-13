Advertisement

First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year

By KING Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACOM COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - The first sighting of a live murder hornet this year in Washington state has been confirmed by the state’s department of agriculture.

A Whatcom County resident submitted a report on Wednesday, including a photo of a murder hornet attacking a paper wasp nest.

It was seen two miles away from where the first murder hornet nest in the country was destroyed last fall.

They’re officially called Asian giant hornets. The insects are invasive to the United States and are known to attack and destroy honeybee and wasp hives.

Just a few of them can destroy a hive within hours.

This is the first live murder hornet sighting of the year. A dead one was found in the state in mid-June.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is asking people with paper wasp nests on their property to keep an eye out for murder hornets and report sightings on their website.

The department plans to set traps in the area to try and catch a live one, tag it to track it back to its nest.

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuation alerts have been issued for Hailey residents due to a wildfire.
Hailey residents issued evacuation alerts due to wildfire
A man and two teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a crash early Thursday morning...
Twin Falls man, teens recovering after high speed crash
The smoke was strong Friday (8/6) in Twin Falls
Smoke has returned to Southern Idaho and it is compounded by COVID
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Gov. Little urges Idahoans to receive COVID-19 vaccine now as students head back to school

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida
People in British Columbia will be experiencing summer temperatures well above normal.
British Columbia braces for heat wave