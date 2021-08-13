Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: pedestrian safety ahead of the first day of school

Back to school pedestrian safety
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With school starting back up again next week, St Luke’s Children’s Injury Prevention is reminding both students and parents about pedestrian safety.

Since school hasn’t been in session the past few months, many may have forgotten the rules of the road.

School buses will be back on the roads and many students may be walking to and from school.

In Idaho, drivers are required to stop for a school bus with its stop arm extended if the road is three lanes or fewer.

School buses are required to put their yellow lights on 200 feet before making the stop, which serves as a warning to drivers that a stop is coming up.

The red lights go on when they reach the stop, meaning that cars must stop as well.

One program coordinator at St. Luke’s Children’s Injury Prevention says it’s important to remind children of pedestrian safety.

“Establish a route for the kids that might be walking to the bus or walking to school so if they have the same route that they are using every day, you will know where to find them, you’ll know what streets they are walking on, where they are crossing the road, it’s really important to know where they will be. if they can walk with a friend that’s wonderful too,” said Katie Barnhill.

If your children are biking to school, make sure they wear their helmets.

St Luke’s Children’s Injury Prevention can be reached here.

