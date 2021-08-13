Gooding County to require masks in the courtroom following order from the Idaho Supreme Court

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Masks are now required in the courtroom and in all court services in Gooding County.

This order comes from the Idaho Supreme Court. On August 5, the Idaho Supreme Court ordered in-person oral agreements in courtrooms.

The next day, Fifth Judicial District Judge Eric Wildman ordered masks to be required in courthouses in counties where the average coronavirus case rate reaches 24.9 or greater per 100,000 people.

The order reads in part: “Require all persons entering the courthouse to do court business to wear a mask that covers that nose and mouth and maintain six feet of social distance from anyone that does not live in their household.”

It continues: “The order will remain in effect until the seven day moving average in Gooding County falls below 25.0, as determined by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.”

