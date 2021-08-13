Advertisement

Head-on collision near Twin Falls sends 8 to hospital

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Eight people were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a head-on collision near Twin Falls.

Idaho State Police said a 22-year-old driver from Las Vegas attempted to pass a semi-truck on Highway 93 just before 4 a.m. That’s when their Nissan Pathfinder collided head-on with a Cadillac Sedan.

The Pathfinder then hit the semi-truck.

Everyone involved in the crash, except for the semi-truck driver, was taken to the hospital. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, according to ISP.

The driver of the Cadillac Sedan was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The road was blocked for about 5 hours.

